Her innovative lines, vertical bow and voluminous interiors (470 GT) give Cacos V a distinctive look with a strong personality. The interior features dark oak and polished Makassar, silk carpets, leather and Makassar ceilings.

The owner’s area forward on the main deck features a large private office, a full beam cabin and a "his and her” bathroom.

Cacos V offers accommodation for 12 guests in five cabins and sleeps eight crew.