Abu Dhabi cover

Cape4 Yachting & Admiral Deliver Superyacht Cacos V

By Ben Roberts

Cape4 Yachting has announced the successful delivery of the first 40m Admiral Impero superyacht Cacos V. This striking semi-displacement aluminium yacht of the Impero line is the result of a design collaboration between naval architect Luca Dini and the yard's Style Center.

Her innovative lines, vertical bow and voluminous interiors (470 GT) give Cacos V a distinctive look with a strong personality. The interior features dark oak and polished Makassar, silk carpets, leather and Makassar ceilings.

The owner’s area forward on the main deck features a large private office, a full beam cabin and a "his and her” bathroom.

Cacos V offers accommodation for 12 guests in five cabins and sleeps eight crew.

