Cape4 Yachting Sell Superyacht Aifos

Aifos was built in 2004 by Posillipo as one of the latest additions to the Technema 95 series. The sleek and sporty profile of the series stands out as one of the finest designs produced in the shipyard’s career.

Aifos is capable of achieving a top speed of 31 knots through dual MTU 2770hp engines alongside providing guests with all of the finest luxuries whilst at anchor.

She can comfortably accommodate ten guests in five luxurious double staterooms along with space for five crew members.

Aifos has now been sold through Cape 4 Yachting and Chryssicopoulos Yachts and was listed for an asking price of €3.3m.