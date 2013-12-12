Cape4 Yachting Sells Motor Yacht Amapolla
Built by Rodriquez, the 38 metre motor yacht Amapolla is the latest sales announcement from Cape4 Yachting.
With spacious interiors and fine lines running across her sophisticated exterior, Amapolla is perfect for charter. This sophisticated motor yacht has a sleek aluminium superstructure and profile which was designed by Francesco Paszkowski.
Her hull, also constructed from aluminium, allows the vessel to travel up to a range of 600 nautical miles at a comfortable cruising speed of 18 knots and a maximum speed of 20 knots.
Her beam of 8.10m allows for a spacious interior layout which can accommodate up to ten guests in five suits, also exceptionally designed by the Paszkowski studio.