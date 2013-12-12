With spacious interiors and fine lines running across her sophisticated exterior, Amapolla is perfect for charter. This sophisticated motor yacht has a sleek aluminium superstructure and profile which was designed by Francesco Paszkowski.

Her hull, also constructed from aluminium, allows the vessel to travel up to a range of 600 nautical miles at a comfortable cruising speed of 18 knots and a maximum speed of 20 knots.

Her beam of 8.10m allows for a spacious interior layout which can accommodate up to ten guests in five suits, also exceptionally designed by the Paszkowski studio.