Measuring 37.6m, this sophisticated motor yacht has a sleek aluminium superstructure and profile which was designed by Francesco Paszkowski.

Her hull, also constructed from aluminium, allows the vessel to travel up to a range of 600 nautical miles at a comfortable cruising speed of 18 knots and a maximum speed of 20 knots.

Her beam of 8.10m allows for a spacious interior layout which can accommodate up to ten guests in five suits, also exceptionally designed by the Paszkowski studio.

Available for sale through Cape4 Yachting, this distinctive superyacht is now for sale at an asking price of €7,950,000.