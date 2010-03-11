Capri will benefit from a range of works at Dunya Yachts, including a full repaint of the hull and superstructure. The hull will be completely re-sprayed using Awlgrip Paint Systems.

Dunya Yachts’ refit division has an expert team on site, as well as local and international sub-contractors for any required work. Dunya Yachts has also set up an independent planning department, in order to efficiently manage the refit process.



Dunya Yachts is equipped to undertake refits of luxury yachts with lengths of up to 100 metres.



Managing Director Sedat Ergun says “We will expand our refit division and Istanbul will become a great refit stop in the very near future”.



Charter Capri

Capri yacht is available for charter through Moran Yacht & Ship.