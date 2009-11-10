This inaugural event begins in the morning and carries through to the evening, during which crew are provided with products and information relevant to their day-to-day life onboard.

Exhibiters present at the European shows included those showcasing everything from specialty foods to crew insurance, while crew agents and financial advisors are on hand to provide professional expertise.

Founder of CrewShow Celia Wagstaff said the event was designed to be as interactive as possible and provide a fun day out for the crew, who play such an important role in the yachting industry, and the exhibitors.

“The crew are the working heart of any yacht, and are often responsible for expenses totalling thousands with little outside help,” she said.

“CrewShow opens the lines of communication between yacht crew and service providers who can offer them affordable and efficient solutions for all their professional needs.”

The Sacks Group President and Charter Specialist Jennifer M. Saia said Sacks were looking forward to sponsoring such an exciting event on the superyacht calendar.

“The quality of the crew is just as important as the quality of the yacht when it comes to successful luxury yacht vacations,” she said.

“This show will help crew to find the tools they need to do their jobs better – as well as giving us a new place to introduce them to some of services we offer, together with our new Strategic Alliance marketing partner, IMA Yachts.”