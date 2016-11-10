“It’s been years since there’s been a major marina development in Bermuda and this is the largest that’s ever taken place,” explains Ralph Richardson, CEO of Caroline Bay Marina. “This will be the first time there will be a multi-facilty for superyachts, we’ll be able to take about 30 to 40 superyachts at our site and we’re really excited.”

Bermuda is set to step into the global spotlight, but with such a small land space set atop an ancient volcano, the focus is naturally on life by the water.

“We are actually putting it on the map,” adds Chris Christensen, Principal and Director of Caroline Bay Marina. “We’re really helping to reposition Bermuda working with the tourism authority with the view of becoming a real high-end destination and that’s what we’re becoming now.”

“Caroline Bay, our peninsula intersects the Great Sound, and the Great Sound is where the America’s Cup races will take place --- so matter where you are you’re in proximity to see it."

The attraction for superyacht owners to Caroline Bay is filled with amenities, facilties and the unparalleled access to Bermuda, however, with perks such as private ringside seats to the America’s Cup in 2017, the excuses to visit keep piling up.

“We have charted a vessel,” concludes Ralph, “a 157 foot spectator vessel, which will have a dedicated space - one of fifty on the race course – there are no other spaces available and all of those coming to our marina will join us on our spectator vessel to enjoy the experience with us.”

Watch the full video above to learn more about the lifestyle available in Caroline Bay and the new destination that will attract superyacht owners from across America, and around the world.