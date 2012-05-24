Using the imaginative tagline of “Confidence in style, flamboyance and courage” to define the new 65m project with the world renowned CMN shipyard is a bold but unavoidably true mantle. Eidsgaard has set out to define the next generation of CMN yachts, alongside creating a new and improved concept on the basis of CMN’s proven hull and engineering platform.

Taking inspiration from famous French Atlantic liners such as Normandie; Eidsgaard has focused on elegance and also the romance of travelling; not to mention imbuing the project with the glamour which comes with being on the open water.

Panache is a concept which lives up to its name, evoking the characteristic French flair of the CMN yard and highlighting the prominent hull which is reminiscent of classical yachts. Her upper decks float above the hull which offers a sense of the hull being independent of the superstructure, enhanced by an engaging white on dark colour scheme.

“Panache is a unique blend of sophisticated chic and technological superiority,” highlights the CMN yard, “combining the unique talents of EDL for the exterior and interior design, with flawless naval architecture and build by CMN. Panache is a sleek and stunning yacht offering a wealth of facilities impressing even the most discerning guest.”