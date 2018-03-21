Jetsetter made quite an impression at MYS last year, what’s been the feedback so far?

We have a lot of enquiries and it’s clear that we proposed something new to the market. Most of the people would like to know more about the concept… its key features as well as about the brand itself. We understand this and are very glad to give more details why Dynamiq is truly innovative one of a kind yacht builder.

How did you incorporate your experiences building Jetsetter into the new GT 165 design?

Referring to GTT 165 she’s clearly the part of Dynamiq range with long waterline and very efficient hull design. In the meantime we decided to make the yacht more transformable, with possibility of having optional sky lounge and 5 or 6 cabin version.

At 50m, the GTT 165 sits comfortably in the ‘superyacht’ size range; how are you pushing the boundaries to build bigger?

Over the past 20 years our team members have actually been involved in projects of 45m+ and up to 70 meters as brokers, new build managers, surveyors. So now we are just coming back to our ‘normal’ size. We understand the process well and have very clear picture of what we need to achieve excellent result.

In terms of future technologies, your online Yacht Configurator has received a lot of buzz talk. Is it bringing forward serious interest?

We believe that our configurator is the only way people will be choosing their yachts in the future. So we are putting a lot of time and investments to make it really good. We are receiving plenty of inquiries and are very happy with this kind of dialogue we alerted with potential clients.

And where is the activity coming from at the moment? The American Market?

Yes, definitely. But it’s not only from US buyers but also buyers from Mexico, China, UK and Russia. We hope to announce new sales very soon!