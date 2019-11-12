Catching Up with Fincantieri Yachts

The last time we caught up with Fincantieri Yachts was at the Monaco Yacht Show where VIS was still very much in the pipeline. Announced just last month, the 80m project, designed in collaboration with Francesco Paszkowski is one that has truly defined 2019 for the Italian yard, it's dramatic aesthetic a talking point for many since it was revealed.

Yet VIS has been in Mauro's mind for a very long time. He explained the history behind the project, "It was the idea to work on a new project starting from one of the DNA of Fincantieri that is the construction, design and construction of modern naval vessels!"

With over 230 years experience and over 7000 military vessels delivered, Fincantieri has built some of the most important naval boats to ever grace the seas and there's no doubt that a superyacht built with this influence would be no less impressive.

Further speaking about the potential clients that this design might be suited to, there's a clear reason why Fincantieri Yachts keeps coming back to FLIBS. Mauro touched on the all-important American Market;"American Market is surely one of the most imporant. I can say that probably 25% of the fleet of megayachts are based in the US. And more or less almost the same percentage of 25% of the orders running are devoted to US clients!" Indeed, a message of hyper-activity in the Americas that was echoed during our time in Fort Lauderdale.

But what about the future for Fincantieri Yachts? Mauro closed,"Let me say, in terms of contracts, that I can't tell you!" Neverless, we look forward to hearing news of a new hull in the shed very soon! Watch the full interview above.