With a displacement hull built in steel, the new 100m CBI Navi project has been designed over 4 decks with the objective of achieving maximum comfort without sacrificing style. The new project will also be able to perform outstandingly well in terms of speed, achieving 15 knots powered by two MTU 16V4000 engines.

Guests on board have access to the very best in entertainment though a spacious Cinema Room, state-of-the-art sound system and a fully-equipped gymnasium and dedicated beauty and well-being treatment area.

Able to accommodate up to 16 guests, consisting off 4 VIP cabins and 4 guest cabins on lower decks, the owner of the 100m CBI Navi superyacht can relax across the entire second deck level with a palatial suite, private saloon, office and exterior lounge areas located forward.



The imposing dimensions of this new ship and her immense interior volumes are harmoniously balanced by her smooth lines and the stern section whose design leaves ample breathing space.