The latest addition to the CBI Navi brand, superyacht Aifos hit the water yesterday after undergoing final outfitting at the Viareggio shipyard. This custom built yacht is constructed of aluminium and features a proven planing hull structure alongside a sophisticated superstructure designed by Architect Vafiadis.

Able to reach incredible speeds of 24 knots, Aifos was engineered by Hydro Tec and the CBI Navi technical department to offer both high performance and comfort whilst at sea. Built to MCA standards, Aifos is a perfect yacht for the charter market, offering 5 spacious guest cabins alongside the upper deck owner’s cabin, a gym and a home theatre with 60” Plasma TV.

Her customized layout features include an aft beach house, a foredeck dinette, an upper deck master’s cabin with external private area, a spacious sun deck equipped with Jacuzzi, two large dining tables fit for 10 and a unique lounge bar facing the sea.