The first in a new line, the DOM123 is an aluminium semi-displacement yacht built for a younger generation; offering up a higher level of speed (21 knots), better fuel efficiency and large internal volumes for ideal accommodations for guests.

One of the most notable design cases on board is the Owner's cabin, which brings floor to ceiling side windows that ensure spectacular sea views and plenty of light inside the accommodation.

The spacious layout brings two salons on board (one formal and one relaxed) which can easily entertain up to 12 guests. On the Upper Deck, a SkyLounge that can become a cinema room while the outside areas offers up a panoramic external dining area with a round table.

Designed both for parties or relaxing, the numerous seating areas with informal dining areas and sunpads make up the platform to enjoy the open air in style and the backdrop of your choice.

The Beach club has a very wide platform that covers the complete height of the stern when closed, offering while horizontal, a very large living area on the water and completely separated from the stocked tender garage.

Everything on board is perfectly balanced and effortlessly styled, marking a new era for the Cerri Cantieri Navali shipyard and a new option for those looking for a home away from home.