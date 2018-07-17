As one might expect, Cavalli took the lead in the creation of Freedom’s design in collaboration with friend and Florence-based superyacht designer Tommaso Spadolini. Her interior and exterior layout are intended to be unique to Cavalli, with the brief to create a close relationship with the sea while retaining the utmost privacy.

Head of Communication and Marketing, Raffaella Daino, comments “With the Fuoriserie line, CCN has stepped into the world of one-off projects, truly unique crafts that meet the customers’ increasing demand for total customisation, once more reiterating the great versatility of the Carrara-based Shipbuilder and its ability to satisfy the widest possible range of needs and requirements.”

Her interior layout accommodates up to six guests consisting of a full-beam main deck master cabin, located behind the helm station, which is flooded with natural light from the large central skylight. Aft, a large cockpit includes ‘concealing’ curtains for guests to enjoy the sea in their own privacy. On the lower deck are two additional guest cabins adjacent to crew areas.

Built with an aluminium hull and superstructure, this fast motoryacht features three water-jet connected to engines capable of reaching a maximum speed of 40 knots. Spectators at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show (26th - 29th September) will have the chance to witness Freedom in all its glory.