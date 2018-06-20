Francesca has a distinctive metallic champagne coloured hull and is built in composite materials to give her an impressive speed of up to 40 knots, a lightness and an ease of handling. Created for use in the tropics and the shallow waters around Florida, she has an especially limited draught of 1.2 metres.

The shipyard reports that her layout is 'classic American,' with a spacious open country kitchen located on the main deck. Extensively glazed, the yacht allows in plenty of natural light with a skylight included above the central dining table. Tommaso Spadolino of Design Studios Spadolini has created her traditional and luxurious interior. Eight guests can be accomodated in four cabins with crew quarters allowing for three.

Keen to master handling the yacht themself, the owner has requested the latest in onboard technologies - a state-of-the-art home automation system fully integrates the two MTU 16V2000 M96L engines and the modern steering system has been designed for ease of handling.

Following the US economy's consistent growth, and the favourable political climate for UHNWIs, the love affair US clients are having with Italian yachts is still going strong. This is especially true when these yachts are sporty looking, easy to handle for owners wanting to take control themselves, and built with the smaller draughts suitable for the shallow waters of Florida and the Caribbean. Earlier this month we reported on the sale of a Mangusta 94 to an American client - a yacht with all these key selling points.

After cruising the Mediterranean during the summer, Francesca will be presented as a world premiere at the Cannes Yachting Festival between 11 and 16 September.