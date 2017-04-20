“I am particularly proud today”, explains Diego Deprati, CCN’s CEO. “Elsea was an important challenge for us as it opens to the shipyard new course. It is the first one-of-a-kind motoryacht which marks CCN’s debut in the world of “Fuoriserie” world-class bespoke projects - unique masterpieces that respond to the customers’ requirement for full customization. It further highlights our great versatility and its ability to meet the most diverse needs.”

The first large fully-custom superyacht for CCN, Elsea was designed on the boards of Studio Bacigalupo with interiors by Studio Vafiadis; with Imperial acting as owner’s representative and construction supervisor.

Julia Stewart, Director of Imperial added: “Imperial is proud to launch the very first custom-made 50m CCN superyacht in strong collaboration with the yard, helping them to upgrade their capacities and reaching a new level in high-end creation. Imperial’s team were actively involved in the project with the yard, and we thank CCN for their efforts to maintain the build process on very high standards.”

The new yacht has an aggressive, sleek and sporty profile and is built for both speed (capable of maxing 27 knots) and comfort. The layout is entirely built around large communal areas dedicated to sophisticated dining for twelve, relaxing with friends in two saloons (one with cinema) and a full-beam open-air private apartment acting as the master cabin.

Inside, the interior style is a tribute to the fine “deco” design developed with a key of modernity. A parallelism made of reflecting surfaces and precious exotic woods, together with many stainless steel details that underline the bold shapes and create a very charming contrast between materials.

It’s this art deco style and large communal areas that hint at the party lifestyle available on board, with loud speakers, dedicated party lounge, beach club and bar.