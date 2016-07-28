The latest yacht in the Flyingsport family, the main design elements of this sleek and sporty superyacht - which met the water in Marina di Carrara yesterday - revolve around the contemporary style, speed and comfortable Flying Bridge.

Her performance on the water is matched with a modern interior design, blending dark woods with opaque lacquered surfaces and marbles, a solution that, together with the expertly sourced furniture and furnishings, results in an extremely sophisticated interior design.

Bamboo lathwork, alternating with serigraphed glass and mirroring surfaces, flow through the main deck, and with a spacious saloon and expert lighting systems, this is a focal area of the yacht. The modern helm station is also located on the main deck, characterised by new, innovative design both technically and stylistically.

The crew area, with separate access from the stern, includes a dinette/galley and a laundry area, while three berths are located forward.

The CCN 102’ Flyingsport is a step forward in design for the Italian shipyard, and another must-see superyacht at the calendar events of September.