The new corporate image, designed by the creative agency Giango, essentially focuses on CCN’s distinctive traits: Italian excellence and strong personality. The brand idea – “Dream about a work of heart. We launch it” well summarizes the mission of the company: a place made of people who pour their heart into what they do on a daily basis to fulfil their client’s dreams and create works of art.

The brand’s identity is supported by a coherent and elegant corporate image that provides continuity and makes the brand easily recognisable. From the new logo to corporate stationery, from the website to the advertising campaign, all the new communication tools feature common and distinctive colour codes, imaging and graphics.

The logo is a new take on the Cerri brand’s historic ideogram, becoming the central focus of the Cerri world, which revolves around the expertise and know-how the brand has built up through the years. The colour choice also evokes the brand’s historic distinctiveness: the ivory communicating prestige and quality - and anchor grey representing solidity and soundness.

We look forward to bringing you more updates regarding the renewal of CCN as they re-enter the superyacht market.