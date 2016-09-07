The external profile, drawn by Studio Sculli, is an aggressively modern take on the explorer with an emphasis on the capability within.

“The design of the C415 [Commander],” explains Mauro Sculli, “is what I would call ‘transversal’ i.e. a compromise between different types of yachts, mainly an explorer and a traditional, modern craft, combined with the wish to include elements that would immediately and clearly reflect CCN’s distinctive style”.

The interior layout features several innovative solutions and has been conceived to offer guests the utmost comfort thanks to spacious interior and exterior volumes, and large relaxation and sunbathing.

The Owner has an entire deck at his disposal, featuring master suite and a private pool at the bow. Above, a second infinity pool for guests can be found while the accommodation within provides a unique layout conceived to meet every need.

Well-being areas are on the lower deck stern, while cabins are forward. The bottom deck, which extends uninterrupted from to stern to bow, featuring technical areas and provision rooms with a focus on energy efficiency and bi-fuel propulsion still in the R&D phase.

“Our success with the M/Y K40 encouraged us to develop this new project, of which we are very proud, in cooperation with Floating Life.This yacht stands out for a number of modern, innovative solutions –comments CCN’s CEO Diego Deprati -and I am confident it will be welcomed by the market just as it deserves".

Andrea Pezzini –Floating Life’s CEO –adds: “As in the K Series we are currently developing, on this project too we have focused our attention in particular on system efficiency and easy maintenance. We have channelled all our management expertise into the main characteristics that our customers have been asking for in our 16-year experience in this sector.

Moreover, we have tried to make this project extremely versatile and able to cruise in any and all sea and weather conditions. The experience we gained building the M/Y K40 proved that we and CCN share common objectives, great care for product quality, and the same ethics and working philosophy towards our customers".