The launch of the Acciaio 105, christened M/Y Gatto, occurred on the 17th of May 2018 and the delivery is expected later this summer. Her design and naval architecture are by Hydro Tec, which has given Gatto a clean and contemporary exterior, with a bold blue hull and stark white superstructure. Her interior, by Francesco Guida Design, is said to be traditional and refreshing.

“M/Y Gatto is the result of great teamwork,” says Vasco Buonpensiere, co-founder and sales director at CdM, “The project kept growing at a steady pace thanks to the commitment and experience of the owner’s representative, Richard Kaye, the fast responses by Hydro Tec in terms of design, and the usual intense work of the whole CdM team. The result is simply unique: there is nothing similar on the market that is 250gt, fully custom, so over-engineered and built in Acciaio.”

At 32 metres in length, M/Y Gatto has a maximum speed of 13 knots and a cruising speed of 11 knots. She has a range of 4,500nm at 10 knots from her twin 500kW engines. Gatto is also fitted with zero speed electrical stabilisers and a 52kW bow thruster. Gatto is said to offer accommodation for up to 10 guests and can carry up to six crew.

"Our aim remains the same: to always make better vessels, to keep making our shipowners happy, by thinking of their needs from when they start imagining their new yacht to when they resell it,” says Bruno Piantini, general manager of CdM.

At present, Cantiere Delle Marche is seeing a large increase in demand, with up to eight new projects on the go, including the building of its biggest yacht to date, a 499gt K42 explorer vessel which is approximately eight months from delivery. Cantiere delle Marche’s latest launch is only the beginning of the exciting growth of new projects for the shipyard.