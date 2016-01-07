Originally built as a research vessel by German shipyard Neue Jadewerft in 1969, she was the subject of an extensive conversion into a private yacht at the Jade Yachts facility in Taiwan in 2009.

Amadeus in its modern incarnation boasts a number of eye-catching features including a Jacuzzi on the sun deck, a large cinema room, and a driving range with biodegradable golf balls. There is also a garage containing a large convoy of water toys and watersports equipment, plus a gym and a sauna.

Speaking about the sale, Chris Cecil-Wright said: “Following two earlier sales and the signing of a 72-metre new build contract at Feadship, the sale of Amadeus completes an excellent year for us and I think establishes Cecil Wright & Partners as a viable alternative to the big brokerage houses. Our low-key, bespoke approach seems to be paying dividends.”

“Plainly the large yacht market is in reasonable health and I am very confident about the future of our business. The volume of sales are up, average prices are up and delivery dates at top shipyards are now running into at least 2021.”

In terms of performance, Amadeus has a cruising speed of 14 knots, a maximum speed of 15 knots and a range of 15000.00 nautical miles from her 281,000.00l. fuel tanks.

She offers accommodation for up to 12 guests and is also capable of carrying up to 5 crew onboard.