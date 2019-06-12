Originally launched as Barbara Jean in 2001, Hampshire I is a perfect family-sized vessel designed by De Voogt Naval Architects and constructed by world-leading yard Royal De Vries Feadship.

Her graceful interior was originally the work of John Munford, whose other work includes industry favourites Freedom and Archimedes. They were enhanced exponentially during a 2016/2017 refit, when the team at Redman Whitely Dixon gave her a decidedly modern makeover.

Hampshire I uses her 56.50m of space masterfully, harbouring a master suite, two double cabins, two twin cabins, a single with a Pullman and an additional overspill cabin with a Pullman. She is able to comfortably accommodate 12 guests and 14 excellent crew.

Founding partner at Cecil Wright & Partners, Chris Cecil-Wright, had the following to say of the sale: “I am pleased to announce the sale of Hampshire I; a quality yacht, realistically priced, effectively marketed and sensibly negotiated. Along with the slightly larger M/YNew Hampshire, currently for sale with CWP, they are fine examples of the last great mahogany interiors. Our thanks to Michael Mahan and Shannon McCoy for introducing the buyer and assistance throughout the sale.”

We extend our congratulations to the brokerage, and wish Hampshire I’s new owner well for a first idyllic season of cruising aboard this fantastic yacht!