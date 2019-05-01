Arience is a yacht built for a connoisseur - a true classic, she is the perfect example of best in class Northern European building. She continues to storm the charter market as one of the highest pedigree yachts in her size category.

Her sweeping steel and aluminium exterior lines were architected by industry-renowned designer Reymond Langton, and built to Lloyds class by the German shipyard. Since her delivery, she has been meticulously maintained - a 2017 superstructure repaint, full main engine service and a rebuild of the generators went a long way to ensure her immaculate presentation today.

Reymond Langton’s award-winning team also did a standout job with Arience’s interior. With a huge gross tonnage of 1,632 and generous interior volume, she seamlessly achieves an expansive range of luxury features including a central glass elevator to all five decks encircled by a dramatic staircase, a dedicated cinema and a gym with waterfront views.

The rest of the indoor space comprises of chic, high-end decor such as smooth wood floors, leather walls and crocodile tabletops. The dining area, meanwhile, features a stunning Macassar table, black emperador marble and white onyx countertops.

The yacht accommodates her guests across seven comfortable staterooms, comprising a master suite, VIP suite, three doubles and two twins, all fitted out with entertainment centres, television screen and en-suite bathrooms. Crew, who are dedicated, friendly and know Arience’s cruising areas like the back of their hand, are housed in discreet quarters.

Arience is an ideal vessel for the ‘floating palace’ experience, both due to her size and her pedigree. If a summer spell in the glorious Med aboard this luxury and quality-balancing vessel appeals to you, don’t hesitate to get in touch with Cecil Wright.