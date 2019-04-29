One only has to glance at New Hampshire’s specs to realise that this is a yacht of the highest pedigree. The 2005 build comes with the quality assurance of the renowned Dutch shipyard, as well as the premium naval architecture of De Voogt Naval Architects, who also lead the industry in their field.

The vessel underwent a refit in 2017, during which €8 million spent on upgrades, including some €2.7 million on engineering, €2.2 million on her interior, €2.1 million on her exterior and €710 thousand on AV/IT. Needless to say, she is now in top-notch condition, ready for a new owner to step onboard.

New Hampshire’s interior refit was conducted by Redman Whitely Dixon (RWD), who embellished upon the already remarkable original space by Pannagan Designs, including the addition of a brand new sky lounge. Her notable mahogany interior now has a distinctly contemporary twist, whilst the refurbishment programme also covered mechanical upgrades, a new audio-visual package and a full repaint.

Chris Cecil-Wright, founding partner at Cecil Wright & Partners, has said: “I’m delighted to be listing one of my all-time favourite yachts. We can genuinely say she is offered in sparkling condition and absolutely ready to cruise; she is great value for money.”

This turnkey condition yacht currently sits at a very attractive VAT-paid price, and is bound to generate a great deal of interest.