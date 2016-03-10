Dubois drew the exterior of this yacht, how is this one of their finest projects?

“Dubois are best known for their sailing yachts but have of course launched some fantastic motor yachts,” explains Chris Cecil Wright. “To date Turquoise is still the largest motor yacht project they have launched. The fuel efficiency achieved by the hull is very impressive burning only 160 Litres / hour at 10 Knots. It really demonstrates Dubois working to their best."



The builders of this yacht are still proud of its construction today, why do you think that is?

“When Proteksan Turquoise (now Turquoise Yachts) launched Turquoise, the fact that the yacht was named after the yard demonstrates that they put 100% of their attention into the project,” continues Cecil Wright. “She was the flagship of the fleet incorporating many mechanical features that one would expect to find on yachts from the top northern European yards. This includes the Hug Engineering exhaust system which is soot-less and soundless meaning the top deck at anchor is blissful and devoid of some of the interference that can be encountered with inferior systems.



What unique elements does it have on board?

“Without doubt this is a yacht that has been designed for entertaining,” adds Henry Smith. “Positioning the very generous galley on the main deck means large numbers of guests can be catered for with minimal issue. The expansive sundeck lends itself to parties. I have been lucky enough to attend a few of these and the enormous sun pads and in particular the oversized Jacuzzi always come into play!”

What cruising destinations create an ideal owner experience?

“She really is a global cruising yacht in terms of her range,” says Smith. “Drawing only 3.2m means she has the added benefit that she can utilise some of the shallower anchorages which other yachts of her size might not be able to access. As well as both the East and West Med she regularly stays in St Barths and the wider Caribbean again making great use of her shallow draft. She is a Chartering dream.



How has H2 created an interior ahead of its time?

“The fantastic interior designed by Jonny Horsfield and his team at H2 and the work carried out by MVS in the UK has really brought this yacht to the top of pile for yachts of this size range in terms of interior quality and attention to detail,” adds Smith. “The brief from the owner was to make it timeless and H2 have really managed to pull it off. The owner thought that she lacked any texture, warmth, or richness at the time of acquisition but had a phenomenal GA in terms of cabin size and guest areas. As such it was important to radically change the ambiance of the interior, creating a more comfortable and importantly glamorous interior. The idea was to make this already popular charter yacht even more so – this has been achieved and the number speak for themselves.”



What puts Turquoise in a different league from other yachts?

“She was the best yacht that the yard had produced incorporating a phenomenally efficient yet stable hull design, mechanical equipment that is found on the very best Northern European built yachts and a British built interior to rival any other top pedigree yard,” concludes Cecil Wright. “This yacht is a fantastic opportunity for a buyer who is willing to look beyond the brand and realise the fantastic yacht that she is.

Built in 2011 and refitted in 2014, this superyacht may not be old, but it has every marker of an iconic classic for all the parties involved in the construction thanks to her effortless style and open spaces throughout. Find out more about Turquoise by clicking here.