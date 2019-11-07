While this experimental change of location might have divided the crowds - the sky-high temperatures making it difficult to hop between the main show and the superyacht village without leaving the shade - there’s one thing for sure; FLIBS is still storming ahead in the boat show race with the American Market hot on its tail.

Walking the docks from the October 30th to November 3rd, the Superyachts.com media team came face to face with the industry; each member of the superyacht community stressing just how important this show truly is to their business. Despite the rocketing heat, crowds persisted. Those attendees interested in catching a glimpse of yachting lifestyle rubbed shoulders with those serious about buying their next vessel; a mix that isn’t generally seen elsewhere in the world of superyacht shows.

But what does this indicate about the American Market? Perhaps it’s that US buyers are keener than ever to purchase; enjoying the comradery of Fort Lauderdale’s docks along the way. Or perhaps it’s the sheer inventory that’s too good to miss; with 200 yachts on show this year, there’s no better range to view; from the impeccably designed 48 Wally Tender to the iconic Amels 83 metre, Here Comes the Sun.

Speaking with Mauro Parodi, Senior Vice President of shipyard Fincantieri Yachts the importance of attending the show was stressed “It’s an important show, one of the most important in the US for the US market [...] It’s natural to be here. We could not miss.” Stefano di Vivo, CCO of Ferretti Yachts also echoed the importance of attendance. He began, “This is where the market is. Everyone comes to Fort Lauderdale - from South America to North America - whether they like it or not, if they are interested in a boat they’ll come to see it here!”

So with plenty of interest reported, high attendance and positive feedback overall, we look forward to seeing the sales and successes reported following the show. We also look forward to seeing the new and further improved Superyacht Village return next year. In the meantime, you can watch our full round up video of the week’s action above. Enjoy!