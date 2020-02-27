Celebrating 70 Years of Feadship

As 2020 is now well underway, Superyachts.com spoke with Farouk Nefzi, Marketing & Brand Director at Feadship, to discuss 70 years of prestigious superyacht building.

In an increasingly competitive market, we asked what exactly it is that separates Feadship from the ever-growing crowd, evidenced by the brand’s notorious tagline, ‘There are yachts, and there are Feadships.’

Farouk explained that it is the family heritage of the two shareholders of Feadship that supplies the company’s ‘visionary approach’ and spurs Feadship on to ‘cherish the value to relentlessly always set the standard’. This is backed by a profound emphasis on technology, Farouk explained. ‘Never saying no to innovation, always testing the boundaries of what seems impossible and the culture of immaculate finish in every inch of the yachts. The systems on board have become ever so complex, the level of co-creating dreams meant investing heavily in that.’

Integral to the complex on-board technology fitted on a Feadship yacht is its delivery in an aesthetically pleasing design parcel, of course. Farouk explained that Feadship’s own dedicated design studio, Studio De Voogt, gives the yard a competitive edge in this field.

‘Studio De Voogt designed more yachts than any other in the industry working with clients that are the most challenging in the world. Next to having the Studio, 50% of all designs in our order books come from talented and respected outside designers.’

We were also curious to know, given the yard’s privileged insight, what the views of Feadship were on the challenges the superyacht industry faces in the coming years. Farouk noted a definite shift to a younger demographic in clientele, and adjusting accordingly. ‘Wealth is shifting and we need to invest in broadening our scope.’

Finally, the ever-present topic of green yachting is of course at the top of this list. As the demographic of owners falls younger still, so too do they become more environmentally conscious and concerned for the future of the seas.

Feadship has made tremendous efforts in line with this, in the creation and propagation of The Water Revolution – a charitable organisation committed to driving sustainability in the superyacht industry and headed by Feadship CEO Henk de Vries.

Aside from this, Feadship has invested enormously in sustainable on-board technologies, including hybrd systems, electric drive, hydrogen, synthetic fuels and more. ‘We are also sourcing our materials creating an ecological footprint for our company. Feadship has invested in the greenest yard in the world to date.’ Farouk told us.