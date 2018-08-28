Celebrating Craftsmanship at the MYS

Whilst the MYS has the worldwide recognition of representing and displaying a collection of the finest and highest quality superyachts each year; the show works closely with participating superyacht craftsmen to help clients discover a world of luxury. A total of 590 exhibitors will be present across the show offering visitors - whether superyacht owner or future owner - an entire range of luxury specialities to help create their perfect yacht experience.

Visitors of this year’s MYS will meet some of the finest artisans the superyacht industry has to offer. Whether you want bespoke linens, leather accessories, handmade rugs or crystal sculptures; the MYS offer the very best to complete your perfect superyacht. Although a ‘roundup’ of craftsmen at this year’s MYS is for sure an understatement; we take a closer look into just a handful of specialist trades on display…

Czech-based Interior designers Crystal Caviar and Preciosa Lighting are just two exhibitors who produce bespoke Bohemian crystal chandeliers specially designed for the superyacht market. Combining traditional craftsmanship with cutting edge technology, they have introduced safe and sea worthy chandeliers suitable for the marine environment and exhibit their creations at the MYS year on year.

“Preciosa is pleased to once again cooperate with MYS as it’s the key event for prestigious maritime influencers worldwide,” says Vojta Malina, Vice President of Preciosa Lighting. “As in years’ past, we will be showcasing our technological ingenuity with an interactive lighting installation specifically designed for yachts. Our commitment to the event extends to our partnership of the Upper Deck Lounge as well as being the official designer of the MYS Inaugural Gala Awards, now for the third year in a row.”

The luxury product design studio from Copenhagen, Glyn Peter Machin (GPM), will be presenting its exclusive brand of glamorously bespoke and highly sophisticated furnishings, objects and accessories at this year’s MYS for an amazing 15th consecutive year. GPM will display exterior and interior furniture divided across two custom built stands within the Parvis Piscine tent. The interior furniture will be showcased at the incredible Upper Deck Lounge, that will once again be the place to view exceptional standards in design and craftsmanship. GPM will display their brand-new luxury objects, accessories and a selection of one-of-a-kind pieces of furniture specifically created for the interiors of superyachts and villas. For exteriors, GPM will unveil its diverse design and production talents on a large newly designed 60-sqm stand.

Meanwhile, with safety at the forefront of yacht owners’ minds; luxury nautical supplier, Stockinger, develop, design and manufacture bespoke safes tailored to their client’s needs and personal taste. They offer clients a variety of safe types with customisable options for each safe like colours, sizing, interior trays, watch winders, and more. Stockinger provide the very best security for yacht owners to keep their belongings safe onboard. Each Stockinger safe, cabinet and box is handmade in the utmost quality in either Germany or Switzerland. Creating a single Stockinger safe involves over thirty experts with the importance of ensuring high-design standards as well as quality craftsmanship.

Turin based interior designer, Foglizzo, offers clients high quality customised leather crafts for a luxury finish onboard their superyachts. Spanning three generations, Foglizzo’s mission is to develop high customised leather for clients. Recently, Foglizzo introduced the Atelier, an artisanal laboratory with the aim to find new creative expressions of leather, where art, innovative technology and traditional craftsmanship combine.

Elsewhere you will find craftsmen from across the globe. British interior design company, Heirlooms Linens produce the finest bed, table and bathroom linens. They combine the highest quality materials and traditional craftsmanship to create products of first class quality and long-lasting beauty. Heirlooms Linens work closely with the client and designers to create linens that perfectly complement their interior concept and colour palette.

German interior designer, OT Oliver Treutlein GMBH, is just one of the leading international carpet designers and manufacturers showcasing products at the MYS. Hand-made from precious natural fibres such as pure silk, cool linen or the finest New Zealand virgin wool, the carpets created at the OT facility are truly unique works of art and perfect for those looking for something special to line their superyacht.

Another German exhibitor is Dornbracht, a family-run manufacturer of high-quality fittings and accessories for bathrooms and kitchens. Dornbracht represent progressive production and innovative design with their premium fittings having won numerous international awards. Continually striving for progress in the areas of technology and production, the family-brand are using the MYS to reach their goal of becoming leading innovators in this sector.

Exhibitions like the MYS not only give craftsmen a platform to celebrate their products, but the opportunity to come face-to-face with the prospective clients. You can find all the exhibitors described above (aside from Stockinger who will be exhibiting in Quai Atoine Ier) alongside many more, in the Parvis Piscine area at the Monaco Yacht Show 2018.