“Celedinas was established in 1959 right here in Palm Beach, we’re one of the oldest, largest privately owned insurance brokers in the nation,” explains Tom Gresh.

After working to insure the assets of the high-net-worth individual for over 50 years, Celedinas are working with AIG to build relationships with yacht owners to insure a whole spectrum of yacht owners with every aspect of their investment.

“The unique thing AIG brings to the table in the market is loss control,” adds Craig Dunstan, “we have a loss control specialist … he will assist captains and crews for all sorts of things such as firefighting training for crews as well as helping in navigation for the captains if they’re going to areas that tend be a little less secure.”

Watch the above video for a more in-depth look into the Celedinas and AIG approach to insuring your yacht.