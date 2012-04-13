“Our firm was established in 1959,” explains Daniela Pelligrinelli, Vice President of Celedinas Insurance. “We became one of the largest independently owned agencies in the country. We have many departments within our company, we specialise in the needs of the high-net-worth individuals.”

The marine insurance experts at Celedinas Insurance Group recognise that insurance may be the last port of call for any new yacht owners, “generally the insurance aspect is the last thing an owner will look at or even think about, so that decision is often rushed.”

However, advice is at hand as Tom Gresh, Senior Client Advisor of Celedinas Insurance Group explains, “One thing they should do is a broker selection, they should choose the broker on whether or not they have access to all the leading insurance markets, have in-depth policy knowledge and a knowledgeable staff.”

With South Florida acting as a centralized hub for yachting activity, Celedinas has a strong presence in the American Yachting Community. “Being in South Florida we have a lot of relationships within the yacht industry,” continues Tom. “with maritime lawyers, brokers and yacht builders. South Florida is the yachting capital of the world and more yacht transactions happen here than anywhere else, so in turn we have clients from around the world and insure yachts that navigate around the world.”