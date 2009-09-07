To reinforce this position in the industry, the shipyard will launch the 2300 Fly next season, a brand new model that seeks to create a fresh yacht range while still maintaining a link with its loyal clientele.

Couach has occupied its position on the French Atlantic coast overlooking the Bassin d’Arcachon since 1895. This traditional facility has already begun restructuring and updating its industrial tool and workshops in order to offer clients custom-made vessels with exceptional marine qualities that refuse to compromise on security, comfort or luxury.

In a move that brings the shipyard closer to its new clientele, CNC has opened a show room and commercial agency on the Port of Cannes to better support clients through construction and present an easy-to-access centre for discussing options and viewing decoration.

Chantier Naval Couach will also focus on the area of repairs, refit, and maintenance. These services will be available to megayachts based in the Mediterranean. To house this extensive service, the shipyard invested in 40,000 square metres of infrastructure in Toulon that will accommodate yachts over 50 metres and multiply its current refit services by four.

CNC also plans to make similar future investments in the United Arab Emirates and Malta.

Chantier Naval Couach will be at the Cannes International Boat & Yacht Show from September 9 to 14. Visitors are welcome at the JAS 033 stand where four yachts will also be presented by the shipyard.