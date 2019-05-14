It started as a design theme for crew T-shirts. “Our client, Royal Huisman was supporting its client's yacht Meteor at the 2015 regatta, and we designed the crew T-shirts for the event,” explains Andy Smith, creative head of Owen Superyacht Marketing in the UK.

Owen’s design was taken up by the Bucket Regatta, who commissioned them to design a series of posters based on the Meteor design for Royal Huisman. “I produced illustrations for a series covering 2016 to 2019, so each year there would be a complementary poster,” continues Andy, “They were a great success and have become quite collectable items.”

At the following Bucket Regatta, which coincided with the 30th anniversary of the event, 300 of the posters were printed, and 100 were sold through the Space SBH contemporary art gallery at €50 each. All proceeds went to the SBYC Youth Sailing Program, and they have since become synonymous with the St Barths Bucket Regatta brand style.

“We were really pleased that the uptake from so many people resulted in such a big result this year,” says Peter Craig, Event Director of the Regatta, “The 2019 Poster was a hit beyond all expectations!”

Indeed, at the last event, €16,000 was pledged to the Youth Sailing Program from the sale of Owen’s St Barths Bucket Regatta posters. The SBYC budget for membership and programs is not large, and this fantastic initiative will go a long way in subsidizing the next generation of yachters.