Where did you draw your inspiration for the unique design of the exterior of Seataci?

The idea for the Seataci first came to me while visiting Bora-Bora. I was scuba diving in one of the channels, and it gave me the idea of creating a concept yacht capable of navigating in shallow waters with the propulsion system that would mimic how whales travel the world’s oceans.

Were there any particular influences for your design for Seataci?

Back then, I was collaborating with Canadian inventor Brice Thouret on a new electric outboard engine design. We imagined a scaled-up version of his propulsion system in the features of the Seataci. Since then, we also built a prototype to test out his idea.

Was the yacht design angled more towards performance or lifestyle?

The vision tries to include both angles. The Seataci would perform well in shallow waters and could reduce its impact on biodiversity with its oscillating propulsion system. The upper deck platform designed for electric VTOL aircraft is an exclusive way of exploring atolls and islands without burning fuel.

What is your favourite part of your design? Are there any features of the yacht concept of which you are particularly proud of and would like to give us more information about?

I like the idea of mixing scientific research with luxurious yachts. Imagine if engineers could test out new marine technologies and if students would be able to conduct scientific experiments onboard these super yachts! In my opinion, it’s possible to combine research and lifestyle and push the boundaries of science while enjoying the remote and pristine locations around the earth.

Has your Seataci design changed your perspective of yacht design?

I think that spending time on actual superyachts would give me a much better perspective. It would also be interesting to visit some of the newest models. I have many innovative ideas waiting to be converted into concepts but talking with owners and the crew would help improve and forge these ideas.

Do you have any more yacht design projects in the work at the minute that you can discuss?

Right now, I am working with the International Civil Aviation Organization to create a series of concepts related to the future of aviation. I do have a few ideas on yacht design but I’ll be able to share them in a few months.