M/Y Arkley won the coveted Motor Yacht of the Year award at the World Superyacht Awards 2010, held at London’s Guildhall last week. According to the judges’ comments, Arkley was a clear winner: “Arkley, the 60-metre Lürssen was judged to be the winner of the prize being of a proven design and offering the performance and facilities that the majority of the panel admire in a long-range cruising yacht.”

Monaco-based brokers, Imperial Yachts, were the owners' Project Managers and were closely involved in the construction process and interior fit out for Arkley.

Launched from Lürssen in 2009, motor yacht Arkley features stunning exterior styling by Espen Oeino and a modern interior design by Mark Berryman.

There is no shortage of entertainment onboard, with an integrated TV/AV system and thousands of films available. Other features include a sun bed that turns into a stage and a fully-equipped gym with Life fitness treadmill and Concept II rowing machine.

M/Y Arkley, described as the “ultimate charter yacht” offers plenty of outside living areas, too. The superyacht’s generous decks play host to a wide selection of toys and tender including jet skis, two SeaBob water scooters, a Laser sailing boat and two custom-built 7.5m tenders. Arkley is also a PADI certified diving school, with two diving instructors onboard.

M/Y Arkley sleeps 12 guests in six stylish cabins, comprising a full beam owner’s suite and four guest suites. Each stateroom has its own Blue Ray/DVD/CD player; iPod dock and HD TV connections. The superyacht also carries a professional crew of 14 onboard.

The award-winning motor yacht Arkley is available for charter this summer with Imperial Yachts. For rates and availability, please contact Imperial Yachts directly.