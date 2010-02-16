With an exterior designed by Stefano Natucci, she holds a confident aesthetic with comfortable accommodation for 12 guests. The interior holds a classical and refined edge with statues and gilded wooden effects to give a unique element of class. This amazing superyacht boasts a large master suite, three double cabins with a twin on the lower deck plus one VIP cabin held on the bridge deck for those who wish to view the oceans raw scope from a position of luxury.

Bistango is currently in its final stages of construction at the Livorno Shipyard in preparation for its charter debut. Bistango holds a wide range of luxuries on board from a gym and piano room, a Turkish bath and an elevator linking all decks. All held on its solid steel hull and aluminium superstructure, giving it comfort, stability and safety alongside a smoother and more streamlined cruising experience at a max speed of 16 knots.

Bistango’s captain, Tony Griffiths, holds around 18 years in marine experience alongside an experienced crew of 14 who are preparing to charter and navigate the luxury motor yacht toward any desirable destination. The highly refined yacht will be open for charter after its release for the sum of EU 350,000 per week during high season and EU 329,000 at any other time of charter.

