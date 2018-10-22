Cloud Atlas’ route represents an idyllic way to pass the warmer months. Winding along the picture perfect coastlines of this classic cruising destination, she encounters green-tinged waters, platinum beaches and ancient architecture. Charterers will have the opportunity to experience the hedonistic sanctuary of Cote D’Azur, the volcanic beauty of the Aeolian Islands and the rustic paradise of the Tuscan Archipelago.

The balmy beaches of this sublime Franco-Italian region are what make it a time-honoured retreat, however there is more to the area than meets the eye. Cloud Atlas offers the perfect opportunity to explore an established paradise in a fresh capacity - lesser known Amalfi Coast destination Narano provides an authentic taste of La Dolce Vita, whilst cruising the cubiform villages of the French Riviera takes on a different meaning in Cannes, home of the annual film festival.

Available with Flying Charter, the 46.02m cruising vessel is perfect for the experience. She is small enough for intimacy but has a sociable carrying capacity of 12, harbouring vast amounts of living room for a yacht of her size.

Charterers are impeccably looked after by captain Daniel Giometti, a highly experienced seaman with an unrivalled knowledge of the Mediterranean coasts. They are fed by chef Gabriele Spinosa, who combines his passions for cooking and seafaring by preparing mouth-watering delicacies onboard Cloud Atlas, and whose culinary specialities span Italian, patisserie and sushi.

The boat’s sleek exterior is cast in white and wood, making her a classic sight as she cuts through royal blue waters. Her main deck boasts a large salon with a lounge that combines warmth and sophistication, whilst accomodation spans five gorgeous cabins including a master suite wih private jacuzzi.

Extensive outdoor spaces offer endless possibilities for both activity and leisure. There is a jacuzzi, loungers and an outdoor bar for days spent luxuriating in the sun, as well as exciting extras that ensure guests are as entertained as they are relaxed - Cloud Atlas' garage is bursting with toys and a spacious swimming platform doubles as a beach club.

The onboard enticements are endless, and we can’t think of one reason why you wouldn’t want to spend the spring and summer months cruising the Med with this luxurious boat.