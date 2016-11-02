JoyMe’s design concept offers something spectacular with a combination of open air exterior areas and minimalist interior space, perfectly encapsulating indoor and outdoor living.

Philip Zepter created his own superyacht to match a unique vision. Built by Zepter Yachts, the bold and distinctive character, art-inspired interior and striking, colourful exterior is the work of myriad visionaries, such as Marijana Radovic and Mijo Radunovic.

With a crew of eleven at your disposal, the 6 in-suite air-conditioned cabins and guest accommodation are uniquely located at the main deck, with each cabin offering a distinct retro design that utilises space and colour to communicate a unique experience to its guests.

Its VIP suite, located on the Upper Deck, boasts exterior terrace areas with open sea views as well as a walk-in bathroom and Portuguese bridge with seating and sun beds on the bow.

JoyMe's impressive leisure and entertainment facilities make her the ideal charter yacht for taking to entertaining with family and friends. Complete with the latest water toys and Gym with a Finnish sauna & Hammam Spa with the spectacle of a sea view. A sun deck boasts a 3.5 meter Jacuzzi and sky lounge perfect for summer evenings on the water.

She is the largest yacht under Croatian flag available for charter on the Adriatic, offering the best way to explore the coast of Croatia and Montenegro full of stunning medieval towns framed by crystal azure waters.

New to the Thompson, Westwood and White (TWW Yachts) fleet, JoyMe is available for charter across the Montenegro and Croatia; offering an idyllic escape across one of the world's most exciting new charter hubs.