Launched in May 2019, Bold has turned heads across the industry as an example of pioneering innovation across the world of design, architecture, build, and performance. Capable of an impressive 23 knots, it is indeed the fastest explorer in the world.

With explorers commanding interest to new and emerging demographics seeking experiential travel, beyond simply the luxurious amenities brought by traditional superyacht living, it is no surprise this on-the-market exclusive, is a highly sought after charter

Accommodation onboard this colossal explorer is for up to 16 guests, split stylishly between eight cabins, including an owner’s suite, two VIPs and five guest cabins, while 13 further cabins allow for a staff of up to 20 people. However, its space is just the beginning.

Bold's naval-inspired look designed by Espen Oeino, (long-time design partner who is behind the four vessels in its successful 70-metre Silver Series) is an example of true world class elegance. Benefits of the yacht’s characteristic straight bow shape include an increased interior volume due to the longer waterline length, as well as decreased resistance resulting in a higher top speed.

The vast aft main deck with folding handrails and hydraulic folding bulwarks encompasses an approved helideck, suitable for helicopters such as an AW109. The 12-ton aft deck crane with 15m reach allows the launch and retrieval of the vast array of tenders and toys that can be accommodated on this 34-metre long deck.

The all-aluminum cruiser was previously described by the yard as “a fast world explorer vessel with a genuine, fully-fledged superyacht finish” proving seeing the world in style, with the power and capabilities of speed and a high-spec finish is entirely possible.

A step into this explorer giant, and the interior does not disappoint. Having been designed by using teak and oak paneling, metallic painted features and oak and marble flooring, it is truly bespoke in its appeal. Not only this, but the vessels design is centred around a spectacular skylounge, which measures 300 square metres and features 3.75 metre high floor-to-ceiling windows for exceptional views out to sea.

However, this bold explorer has an array of stand out features you wouldn't expect. Beyond its speed, Bold's low draft at 2.8m allows for access to shallow cruising grounds, unparalleled in yachts of her size. Her state-of-the-art sound system and integrated disco lighting for when the party begins, is her entertainment selling point, while her Winter Garden steals the show. Lastly, is her large outdoor cinema on the sundeck, perfect for a movie night under the stars.

BOLD is available for Charter with Hill Robinson.