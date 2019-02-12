Up to 12 friends and family can join you onboard Va Bene in what is sure to be an experience that you will treasure for years to come. Cosy communal areas, an expansive sun deck and an attentive, friendly and expert crew set the wheels in motion for the ultimate charter adventure.

Listed with Burgess, the yacht is notably family friendly, with a large selection of water toys, RYA qualified instructors and themed entertainment evenings ensuring that there is never a dull moment onboard. However, she also caters to the grown-ups, with versatile guest areas transforming into sophisticated settings for eating, socialising and entertaining.

With an outward appearance designed by The A Group and interiors masterminded by H2 Yacht Design, Va Bene has a striking silhouette. Built in 1994, her recently re-fitted spaces feature a timeless design of pale, limed wood to optimize the abundance of natural light which pours in, resulting in a light, airy and non-oppressive interior. With a separate dining room and large al fresco dining area on the aft deck, Va Bene prioritises both casual and formal communal settings.

Where the yacht really has the edge is in the wealth of entertainment facilities and extra features. The sun deck is able to transform into a dancefloor with a state of the art sound system, and also boasts a six-person jacuzzi. The aft section, meanwhile, entails a barbeque and vast sun pads that can be cleared to make space for gym equipment. Va Bene’s versatility also makes her a great yacht for charter - the full beam master cabin has a private study which converts to a children’s cabin with a pullman berth.

Va Bene will be cruising to the Mediterranean this summer, and Burgess are open to enquiries for winter charters.