48m Baglietto build Andiamo represents a contemporary twist on the classic Italian profile. She cuts an impressive figure, with Francesco Paszkowski’s signature clean lines and innovative architectural features such as reverse angled wheelhouse windows.

A perfect charter vessel, opportunities for relaxation abound onboard Andiamo. A vast 140m² sun deck features a unique infinity pool with a waterfall, as well as an area served by a barbeque and bar for the ultimate in al fresco dining.

The 48m displacement is further equipped with a beach club that skims the surface of the water, with fold-out balconies that bring the superyacht experience even closer to the water, yielding gorgeous panoramas that would be unachievable from other angles. Andiamo’s original calling as a family cruising yacht is apparent - ample lounging areas are matched by a tender garage bursting with exciting water toys.

Her indoor spaces are just as rewarding, with fantastic luxury extras including a cinema - the perfect way to wind down a long day of sunbathing, swimming and socialising. The Baglietto build is notable for her onboard comfort; warm, chic and contemporary are achieved by precious wood including lacquered ebony and oak, luxuriously finished in onyx and leather. She can accommodate 12 guests across 4 double and 2 twin cabins.

The craftsmanship of this Andiamo exemplifies its Italian heritage - her Francesco Paszkowski-curated exterior and interior is a beacon of the quality vessels for which the region is celebrated. We cannot think of a better way to explore the sumptuous climes of the Mediterranean.