Charter Focus: Exploring the West Med With Andiamo
As winter perseveres, chartering a yacht in some of Europe’s sunnier regions becomes a beguiling prospect. Andiamo will be cruising the balmy waters of the South of France with Hill Robinson from May, positioning her perfectly for charterers to enjoy the Monaco Grand Prix and Cannes Film Festival.
48m Baglietto build Andiamo represents a contemporary twist on the classic Italian profile. She cuts an impressive figure, with Francesco Paszkowski’s signature clean lines and innovative architectural features such as reverse angled wheelhouse windows.
A perfect charter vessel, opportunities for relaxation abound onboard Andiamo. A vast 140m² sun deck features a unique infinity pool with a waterfall, as well as an area served by a barbeque and bar for the ultimate in al fresco dining.
The 48m displacement is further equipped with a beach club that skims the surface of the water, with fold-out balconies that bring the superyacht experience even closer to the water, yielding gorgeous panoramas that would be unachievable from other angles. Andiamo’s original calling as a family cruising yacht is apparent - ample lounging areas are matched by a tender garage bursting with exciting water toys.
Her indoor spaces are just as rewarding, with fantastic luxury extras including a cinema - the perfect way to wind down a long day of sunbathing, swimming and socialising. The Baglietto build is notable for her onboard comfort; warm, chic and contemporary are achieved by precious wood including lacquered ebony and oak, luxuriously finished in onyx and leather. She can accommodate 12 guests across 4 double and 2 twin cabins.
The craftsmanship of this Andiamo exemplifies its Italian heritage - her Francesco Paszkowski-curated exterior and interior is a beacon of the quality vessels for which the region is celebrated. We cannot think of a better way to explore the sumptuous climes of the Mediterranean.