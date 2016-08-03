“With so many yachts to choose from, it’s no wonder many people do not know where to start,” explains Nick Sevier. “It is best to use a charter broker to advise you. Our brokers have a wealth of knowledge, many of whom were former yacht captains, the team has visited a large number of our charter boats.”

With this in mind, Titan Fleet Management has charted nine essential steps on How to Choose a Superyacht for Charter.

Budget

“Your charter broker will need to know your budget, yachts vary hugely in price. By having a budget in place early on, this will ease and limit the range of boats to choose from. You will need to factor in fuel and mooring costs."

According to Nick Sevier, smaller is not always better. Newer, smaller yachts may hold appeal, but might not provide the space an older, larger yacht could for a similar cost.

Destination

“The location you decide to charter will depend on the time of year you are planning to travel,” continues Sevier. “[as well as] the type of experience you are looking for. Charter locations and seasons vary so do sailing conditions, the weather at different times of the year is important to take into account.”

Guests

“When choosing a holiday home, the number of bedrooms is important, the same applies to choosing a yacht to charter. If you wish to charter with couples, then you may need extra double cabins, if you have lots of family then you’ll require more twin berths [...] The number of people allowed by law, without a licence, on a charter is 12.”

Experience

“When choosing a luxury yachting holiday, it’s crucial to consider everything you wish to do, whether it be relaxing on a remote beach, soaking up the sun or island hopping [...] You may choose to charter the Mediterranean waters, visiting the history and culture of bustling cities along the way [...] If you’re looking to travel a long distance, considered deciding on a yacht built for long voyages.”

Accommodation

“Every superyacht has a different on board cabin arrangement, [...] it is important to think about the arrangement of the boat and how its layout fits your requirements.”

If you wish for a quiet cabin consider suites, that don’t share an adjoining bulkhead, this allows one to watch TV without disturbing your neighbours. Choose a yacht with an interior design you like, there is little point in spending a week aboard a boat with a style you dislike.”

Superyacht Toys & Travel

“Many large ships are moored at anchor, therefore means of transport to and from the yacht are important to consider [...] most mega yachts have more than one tender, one for carrying people to and from the shore and one for water sports. For guests requiring swifter transportation [...] a helicopter is a fast option and a great way to start your charter in style, not all superyachts have helipads, consider this accordingly in your planning."

Crew

“An exceptional crew can really bring the whole charter holiday together with a personal touch, whilst ensuring the privacy and pleasure of you and your party. [Privacy] is up to guests and how much interaction they wish to have with staff on board. Many ships that accommodate 12 people, also carry 12 crew."

Food

“Fine cuisine is one of the plus points of superyachts, on board dining can compare to that of leading restaurants around the world. Through prior assessment of the specialities of the chef, will ensure they match your palate. You may also inquire before charter about your food preferences and expectations.”

Corporate Events

“When seeking a corporate yacht charter, there are diverse details to take into contemplation, which vary greatly from a charter holiday. Think about the budget and how you want your event to be, you may need numerous outdoor entertainment amenities, with spacious deck and bar areas, or an official meeting room.”

This is only a brief insight into the charter expertise of Titan Fleet Management, get in touch here to find out how you can plan a tailored experience.