Khalilah was delivered back in 2015 when she made waves as a cool, stylish and innovative yacht on the charter scene. She is instantly recognisable for her sleek and curvy exterior, designed by the in-house team at Palmer Johnson, as well as her revolutionary hull design. The SuperSport vessel is a sporty build with a distinctive gold flair, harbouring vast deck spaces with spa pool and huge beach club.

Styled by the Palmer Johnson design team, Khalilah’s interior is understatedly stylish with a playful twist. The main deck salon is zen-like in its ambience, with a sprawling seating area and Karelian birchwood bar stunningly offset by the ocean backdrop revealed by floor to ceiling windows.

The yacht can host 11 guests overnight in 5 en suite staterooms, each possessing its own look. In this way, the yacht’s accommodations resembled that of a boutique hotel, with all spaces uniquely styled and bespoke.

An ultra-modern galley on the main deck has an open-plan bar area, whilst the upper deck boasts a skylounge with a cool-contemporary loft vibe and an eye-catching colour scheme of bright white punctuated with pops of colour.

As well as her iconic aesthetic appeal, Khalilah is a fun-packed charter, possessing the latest water toys including a jetpack, hoverboard, wakeboard and jet skis, plus a custom 7m gold tender.

In terms of her performance and capabilities, she is top of the range - a fast displacement yacht with an impressive cruising speed of 18 knots.

With SuperYachtsMonaco has her new Central Agent, Khalilah is currently based in the South of France and available to charter from €245,000 in the Western Mediterranean.