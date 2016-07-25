Spanning three decks and 36.5 metres, this is a characteristic and stylish Heesen superyacht with expert engineering typical of the Dutch yacht builder.

Designed by Omega Architects, Duke Town is the perfect yacht to sail the Mediterranean, with a range of 2100 nautical miles and zero speed stabilizers to ensure a smooth journey at 18 knots, whatever the conditions.

Her 7.6 metre beam offers a spacious layout inside, whilst maintaining a sleek and sporty look across her exterior. The accommodation and entertainment areas, however, are where she really shines as a charter vessel par excellence.

The comfortable setting in which guests can sit, relax, dine and enjoy time with friends and family across the boat was styled to offer contemporary luxury, with custom furnishings, stone, wood, leather and refined neutral colours creating the overall tone on board.

Duke Town houses guests in comfort and style, with five staterooms sleeping up to 10 guests on board; consisting of a full-width master stateroom located on the main deck, two double cabins and two additional twin cabins, all with en-suite.

The choice to dine inside with 12 guests or move to the external areas is a seamless experience, allowing those on board to entertain or relax effortlessly. The Sun Deck boats Jacuzzi and sun pads for quiet reflection in the sun, while the uninterrupted views provide the backdrop.

For those with a taste for speed and adventure, toys on board include a dedicated Novurania tender, two waverunner Kawasaki jet skis, water skis and diving and snorkelling gear to go from the deck to the depths in minutes.

Currently available for both sale and charter with Titan Broker, Duke Town is currently offering experiences across Southern Europe.