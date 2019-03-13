For her manageable 35.4m, India is a yacht that provides room to breathe. The aft deck dining area is shaded by awnings for leisurely lunches and starlit dinners, whilst her chic walk-around deck gives a true feeling of space. Meanwhile, a custom water sports platform offers direct access to the sea from the aft deck.

Stepping onboard India, guests are greeted by a stately interior. The main deck yields a comfortable saloon with a dining area and a beautiful full beam owner's suite. Below resides a stylish VIP en-suite as large as the owner’s stateroom, along with two convenient twin cabins. 10 guests are able to enjoy the luxurious facilities, and all are served by flat-screen televisions and satellite TV.

M/Y India is also fully equipped with all the latest yachting technology, including Vosper underway stabilisers which make her eminently stable and seaworthy. She is expertly maintained by a crew of 7, overseen by professional yachtsman of nearly 20 years Captain Bruno Todisco.

This stunning Benetti is located in the Amalfi area, although her owner is very flexible on deliveries. India represents a once in a lifetime luxury yacht charter, interested parties should contact Flying Charter.