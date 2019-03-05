Characterised by a striking high-rise skyline, bustling commercial infrastructure and a host of millionaire residents, Dubai is the fastest-growing Emirate in the region.

The country is designed for cruising. The archipelago city is easily navigable by yacht, and 49 miles of natural coastline as well as three offshore island groups means a sumptuous beach frontage of 930 miles. The water is also home to the fishing, pearling and general trades that have long sustained the people of the Gulf States.

Aside from being a yacht-friendly area, Dubai yields a wealth of dry-land amenities. For once you have docked your charter, resorts such as Atlantis the Palm, Five Palm Jumeirah Dubai and the Waldorf Astoria guarantee a world-class stay.

After settling in, the exploration of this dynamic playground can begin. Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, is a must see, whilst the Dubai Mall is home to a theme park, ice rink, indoor waterfall and the Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo.

The Dubai Fountains are a choreographed dancing water show with jet streams stretching 150m into the air, whilst Adventure Waterpark makes for an adrenaline filled and action packed day out. Finally, for a break from the high-octane glitz and glamour of the city, visitors can experience the real heart of Dubai by stepping into the old town’s waterways and souks at Dubai Creek.

Chartering a yacht to Dubai will doubtlessly entail some serious relaxation, and meandering through the urban beach district is one of the most leisurely ways to pass a day. The Beach opposite JBR has shopping, dining and an open-air cinema, as well as DJs pumping out tunes on weekends. Kite Beach, meanwhile, satiates those with a thirst for adventure with facilities for a multitude of watersports.

Dubai is a marina biosphere, an aquatic gated community, a theme park the size of a small country... We at Superyachts.com can think of few more fascinating places to charter a yacht.

