Built for an experienced yachtsmen, Alfa Nero brought new style to the water in 2007 alongside a world of design solutions which changed the game entirely for the luxury yacht experience.

Her distinctive profile is not only a work of art, but a result of innovative breakthroughs; such as extending the giant beach club across the aft deck and placing an infinity pool on board (which also transforms into a helipad for stylish arrivals).

Designed by Nuvolari Lenard, the first-impression of stepping on board was described by the Italian-based studio as stepping on to the grounds of a large property and having the space to respect the scale of what you’re experiencing. This is the joy of arriving on board Alfa Nero, and heading from beach club, across the open aft deck to stepping inside the ocean-going giant.

The modern exterior style, still ahead of the curve even today, is a major hint at what lies within; offering up to 12 guests on board ample space through a beam of 14.2-metres and a remarkable decor - filled with Brazilian lacewoods, abstract textured effects and beautifully crafted furniture to represent a high-line European nightclub - by Alberto Pinto and Nuvolari Lenard.

The Owner’s residence, a huge amount of space set aside on the Upper Deck, is built with two entrances, an office, dressing area, Jacuzzi, steam shower and easy access to the private patio and balcony, facing aft to enjoy a sanctuary of solitude while the water ebbs away behind the boat.

After a long day enjoying the sun by the pool on the many loungers, at the bar on the aft deck or enjoying life on the expansive Sun Deck, guests can retire to the numerous VIP cabins below; each with its own unique view of the water through flawless design.

The onboard experience is also enhanced by the highly-skilled staff of 26 crew on board, on hand to add an extra dimension to the charter lifestyle; available through global brokerage house Burgess.

Alfa Nero was introduced to the world by Oceanco, one of the world’s finest yacht builders in the 80m+ market today, and thanks to the expertise installed across the yacht - from design to completion - this is not just an option for charter in 2018, but the perfect way to make a lasting impression on the Mediterranean this Summer.