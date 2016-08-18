Superyacht Cacos V found her way to the water in 2013. Since then, she has been cruising the waters of the world, offering the best in on board experience.

From the shores, the Admiral Tecnomar Impero 40S superyacht Cacos V is immediately distinctive thanks to the Luca Dini styled rugged, sharp and modern look which paints a picture of a vessel ready for anything.

Stepping off the dock, onto the tender and making your way on board, it soon becomes apparent that the visual distinction isn’t just on the surface. Her interiors, designed by Admiral Centro Stile are a reflection of modern luxury, combining expert lighting, dark colours and rich textures to provide a sense of both comfort and remarkable Italian style.

The interior works with the engineering, to create an overall lifestyle; with a spacious layout throughout, a 50sqm Master Suite and an atmosphere which benefits from extremely low noise with very little vibration underway.

The 11 guests on board are comfortably accommodated in a 5 suite layout, with breakfast served on the al-fresco dining table, lunch by the water and dinner in the sophisticated dining area on board before cocktails on the sky lounge as the sun goes down over your chosen backdrop.

This is one of the best superyachts in her 40m class, awarded and acclaimed as a charter yacht with distinctive style, vast volumes and a lifestyle par excellence.

Available for charter across the East Mediterranean this summer and listed for sale with IYC, find out more about Cacos V by following the links.