With COVID-19 stealing headlines, it seems natural to dream away the hours of a striking superyacht in the middle of the Mediterranean. Many dreamers will soon plan to turn this into a reality by planning a late summer escape into the stripped back living of rustic Mediterranean landscapes and European elegance.

Cue Khalilah. The anything-but-quiet superyacht in 49m sports a golden exterior built entirely in carbon composite. Available for charter she is just the vessel to make an appearance on the Mediterannean shoreline this year. Known for her seriously smooth cruising, named the ‘golden girl’ of the charter scene, her charter agent will tell you she is a dream to behold both on and off board. Take her cool and fiercely stylish exterior as just a taste of her onboard delights. The stand out features include her Karelian birch wood bar leading to her full-beam salon framed by floor-to-ceiling windows and contemporary LED lighting.

Ideal for a group of friends looking to take the Western Mediterranean with style, her space invites up to 11 guests onboard to take an ocean escape like no other. Her owner’s suite on the main deck is an example of the hotspot of the vessel, offering an ultra-luxe Asian-fused interior, full length windows and a spa-style ensuite bathroom perfect for exclusivity and seclusion.

A venture into her lower deck, Khalilah offers suites with individual colour schemes giving a personalised feel that is chic and contemporary in every way offering just the respite needed after a day of sundowning in a sundrenched paradise.

When relaxation is achieved and guests look for fun-fuelled activity on the water, wakeboard, jetski or hoverboard into the Mediterranean. This stylish vessel comes packed with an array of water toys for adrenaline junkies and thrill seekers alike, ensuring each and every moment on board is truly unforgettable.

Khalilah remains the head turning golden girl of the charter market and proves sporty sophistication and size, capable of cruising at 26 knots, makes her a Bond-worthy vessel for an unrivalled escape.