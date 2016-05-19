Heesen Yachts is a pure pedigree brand, who know how to create a yacht with style, purpose and comfort. Launched in 2006, Sirocco is a testament to the Dutch builders timeless appeal.

View from the Shore

Named after a strong, penetrating south wind which blows from the Sahara Desert, Sirocco is one of the finest yachts in the Heesen fleet.

Sirocco's stylish exterior - designed by the in-house Heesen design studio - could turn heads in any Mediterranean port or cruising the crystalline water of the Caribbean in complete comfort. The sleek profile hints at both her performance capabilities and the absolute luxury within.

Life on Board

Inspired by the African continent, the lavish and spacious interior - designed by Omega Architects - offers features from the region such as Makassar wood, leather, natural stone and wooden floors, creating a stylish and contemporary feel.

Her impressive and versatile layout, offers accommodation for 12 guests, comprising of 6 staterooms, including a full beam master suite, a VIP stateroom, two double cabins and two twin cabins.

Sirocco is designed with entertaining in mind, she has beautiful finishing’s and an abundance of seating areas for both sun worshippers or those in search of gourmet dining.



The dining area itself is situated next to the main deck saloon and seats 12 guests; perfect for family gatherings or corporate entertainment.

With performance capabilities of reaching a maximum speed of 26 knots, with a comfortable cruising speed of 22 knots, this yacht can adhere to your destination requests thanks to the 2100 nautical mile range.



The Charter Experience

The experienced crew in charge offer an exclusive choice of itineraries, located in some of the world’s most breathtaking destinations. Each member of the crew is well versed in global luxury destinations and VIP treatment thanks to an extensive history of making charter memories for those stepping on board Sirocco.



For guests that are interested in water sports or travelling ashore in style, Sirocco has a large range of facilities. She has two tenders - one Castoldi 6.2 meter, one 5.5 meter Nouvuranin - as well as an MCA approved Zodiac rescue boat.

The vessel is also equipped with a collection of toys, one Bombardier Seadoo Wave Runner, one Yamaha Jet Ski, water skis, wakeboard and snorkeling gear. For diving enthusiasts there is a Bauer dive compressor and scuba equipment.



Sirocco is available for charter this summer on the French Rivera, and in the winter of 2016/2017 in the Caribbean. Click here to find out more.