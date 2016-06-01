After undergoing a $4 million refit project in 2015/16, Trending is now back on the water and representing the finest in American-built superyachts.

Her charter managers at IYC are presenting opportunities across the West Mediterranean this summer, before heading over to the Caribbean for the winter months.

Having been originally built in 2006, Trending’s exterior and interior were originally brought to life by Donald Starkey and Claudette Bonneville, creating a superyacht with high appeal on the charter market.

Trending offers the ideal surroundings for guests and families on board through wide open spaces on top and outside, combined with complete luxury within throughout her six cabin layout.

The crew of ten can look after you, the yacht and be setting up a barbeque on the beach while you make most of the toys at hand. Cut through the waters on the 11m (37ft) ‘Trender’, a Boston Whaler Outrage tender with 3x300hp engines, make the most of the twin SeaDoo GTX Jetskis, dive under with the dual SeaBobs, as well as gliding over ripples on the glass-bottom kayaks and paddleboards.

Trending has everything you could need for circling Palma, stopping off at Ibiza or sampling the historic ports of the Cote d’Azur. Find out more about West Mediterranean charter experiences on Trending here.